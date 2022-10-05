Dar vows to enhance economic ties with UAE

ISLAMABAD: Highlighting the incumbent government’s focus on various avenues of mutual interest with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said the existing bilateral relations between the two countries could be extended to a new level.

He was talking to UAE Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi at the Finance Division, who called on him and exchanged views on enhancing and strengthening the bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

The finance minster reminded the envoy that Pakistan and UAE share long-standing bilateral ties in a number of areas as their cooperation is flourishing ever since the relations of the two capitals were established.

He paid gratitude to the UAE leadership and its people for generous assistance provided to the victims of devastating floods in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi extended felicitations to Ishaq Dar on heading the Finance Ministry and expressed keen interest of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest in Pakistan.

The UAE envoy also expressed the hope that Senator Dar would live up to the expectations of his people. The finance minister shared welcoming sentiments for pursuing new investments in Pakistan and assured the UAE ambassador of full support and cooperation by his government.