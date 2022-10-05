Khairpur police bust gang of bike lifters

SUKKUR: The Khairpur police recovered twenty-five snatched motorcycles and Rs1.2 million cash from a gang of robbers on Tuesday. The SSP Khairpur said the police had busted a gang of motorcycle liftera and, recovered 25 motorcycles and Rs1.2 million cash.
The SSP said pistols and bullets were also recovered from the criminals, identified as Ghulam Nabi Narejo, Altaf Khaskheli, M Ilyas, Ajo Gopang and Majid. The police recovered master keys from the motorcycle snatchers. He said the operation against the criminals is underway to eliminate crime from district Khairpur and to restore the writ of the police in the area.
