CTD kills four terrorists in Balochistan

NASIRABAD: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in Nasirabad, Balochistan, local media reported.
As per details, the CTD team met an encounter with alleged terrorists in Nasirabad’s Nootal area after their vehicles were fired at. The terrorists opened fire at the CTD team and in retaliation, four were killed on the spot. In the alleged shootout, two CTD personnel also sustained injuries.
Two of killed terrorists are residents of Suhbatpur, the CTD said. Further investigation into the matter was underway. On May 18, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group in Karachi.
