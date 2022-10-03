 
close
Monday October 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Nicaragua bars US envoy

By AFP
October 03, 2022

Managua: Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage on Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands.

President Daniel Ortega’s government is facing mounting diplomatic pressure over what the United States has called "a dramatic deterioration" of human rights -- which has seen the jailing of dozens of political opponents, students and journalists.

Comments