Nicaragua bars US envoy

Managua: Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage on Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands.
President Daniel Ortega’s government is facing mounting diplomatic pressure over what the United States has called "a dramatic deterioration" of human rights -- which has seen the jailing of dozens of political opponents, students and journalists.
ATHENS: Greece’s coast guard on Sunday said a group of migrants in distress in the Ionian Sea had refused to be...
LONDON: King Charles III will not travel to next month’s United Nations climate summit in Egypt, Buckingham Palace...
Los Angeles: New psychological horror film "Smile" has Paramount executives beaming after topping the North American...
Lucknow, India: A tractor pulling a trolley packed with religious pilgrims in India overturned and plunged into a...
Sofia: Bulgarians voted on Sunday in their fourth general election in 18 months, anxious about soaring consumer prices...
MADRID: Rescuers said they found four bodies on a migrant boat off the Canary Islands on Sunday, just hours after a...
Comments