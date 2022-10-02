Model Town tragedy affectees to be provided justice: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said those responsible for Model Town tragedy will be brought to the court of law.

The CM chaired a meeting at CMO here on Saturday in which former federal minister Moonis Elahi, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat, Secretary General of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Khurram Nawaz Gandapur and Adviser Amir Saeed Rawn participated. The Model Town tragedy was reviewed in the meeting. The CM while addressing the meeting said all aspects of justice will be fulfilled in the Model Town case and the affectees of Model Town tragedy will be provided with justice at any cost.

He said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide justice to the oppressed families of Model Town tragedy, adding that those responsible for committing Model Town tragedy will be brought to the court of law.

We will become successful before Allah Almighty and the people by fulfilling the responsibility of justice in the Model Town tragedy, the CM said and vowed to utilise all possible steps to provide assistance to the affectees of Model Town tragedy and the decision to make a JIT will be made in the light of the court orders. The CM said, “After the occurrence of Model Town tragedy, we reached their first and redressed the public grievances.” Advocate General Punjab Ahmad Awais, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Provincial Secretary Law, Secretary Information of Pakistan Awami Tehreek Noor Ullah Siddiqui and other officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with the Chairman CM Complaint Cell Zubair Ahmad Khan on Saturday.

Zubair briefed him about the performance of the CM Complaint Cell and the steps being taken about the redressal of public complaints. CM directed to redress the public complaints forthwith and asserted to dispose of the applications being submitted in the complaint cell at the earliest.

He directed to sort out the applications relating to public complaints within the given time limit. CM said that he had formulated a comprehensive plan of action to redress the public complaints during his previous tenure and provided relief to the people by timely redressing their complaints. The applicant will get a substantial relief by making the whole system online from the registration of a complaint till its redressal, he added.

He directed that the applicant should be updated at every step about the progress being made for the redressal of his complaint adding that indiscriminate action should be taken against those for submitting baseless and false applications. He emphasised that the law will come into action against those for submitting false applications adding that taking legal action against such elements will not only award punishments to those for submitting false applications but will also save the precious time of the institution.

CM outlined that it is our responsibility to take prompt action on the complaints and timely redress the grievances of the people. Zubair Ahmad Khan also briefed about the steps being taken to ensure availability of flour at the fixed price on public complaints in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi met with an overseas Pakistanis delegation at CMO in which the office-bearers of PMLQ (New York) presented a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to CM Pervaiz Elahi for the CM Flood Relief Fund.

The US delegation comprised Shahid Sindhu and Faisal Sindhu while the delegation coming from England comprised M Afzal, Azam Baig, M Saleem and Shahid Ameer.

CM while talking with the delegation said that each and every single penny being deposited in the CM Flood Relief Fund is being spent on the welfare of the flood affectees. He added that a foolproof system has been chalked out to carry out proper monitoring of CM Flood Relief Fund and denounced that the federation did not contribute a single penny in the CM Flood Relief Fund.

He revealed that the heirs of the deceased during the flood have been given financial aid amounting to Rs 10 lakh each and the government is also providing financial aid over the loss of a house and the livestock. CM stated that he appreciates from his heart the philanthropists for all out helping the flood-affected people.

He lauded that the overseas Pakistanis generously helped the flood affectees on the appeal of Imran Khan adding that the overseas Pakistanis are very close to his heart. He stated that the Pakistanis residing in foreign countries are our asset and the services of overseas Pakistanis for strengthening the economy cannot be forgotten. He apprised that a comprehensive strategy has been formulated to redress the complaints of the overseas Pakistanis.

CM stated that the incumbent federal government overlooked the problems of the Pakistanis residing in foreign countries and even snatched from them their right to vote. He highlighted that the parties opposing the right to vote of overseas Pakistanis themselves exposed their dual face. The overseas Pakistanis delegation paid a rich tribute to the CM and termed CM Pervaiz Elahi a people friendly leader.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took notice of an incident for murdering three women by setting them on fire in Rahimyar Khan and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police. CM directed to ensure early provision of justice to the heirs of the deceased women. On the notice taken by the CM Pervaiz Elahi, the police after registering a case arrested two accused.