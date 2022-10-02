IO gets more time to grill gunman about property dealer’s murder in DHA

A court on Saturday extended by three days the police remand of a suspect for interrogation in a case pertaining to the alleged murder of a property dealer in Defence Housing Authority last week.

Mohammad Sohail Shaikh, 42, was found shot dead at his office located in Phase VII within the limits of the Defence police station on September 22.

Initially, the police had claimed that Shaikh had apparently ended his life by shooting himself with his licensed pistol as he had been facing depression for some time due to a dispute over the ownership of a property with some influential people as well as with his partners Moiz Khowaja and Amir Waheed.

However, the case took a new turn after a video of the deceased emerged online and an FIR was registered against five persons, including the victim’s partners and the held suspect.

On Saturday, the investigating officer produced Muhammad Bux, said to be a gunman of Amir Waheed, before Judicial Magistrate (South) Lala Asad on the expiry of his physical remand. He stated that the accused was required to be further interrogated about the case and the fleeing accused. He pleaded with the court to extend his remand for a week.

However, the magistrate extended the accused’s police remand for three days and directed the IO to produce him at the next hearing slated for October 4 along with a progress report.

The FIR has been registered under sections 302 (premediated murder) and 34 (common intention) on the complaint of the deceased’s maternal uncle, Sabir Khan, at the Defence police station.