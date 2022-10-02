SSGC opens new subsidiary

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday announced opening of a new fully owned subsidiary named SSGC Alternate Energy (Pvt.) Limited.

The business model of SSGC Alternate Energy would mainly revolve around alternate energy projects such as renewable or environmental friendly fuel like biogas/ biomethane, electricity generation from thermal energy, futuristic energy projects like coal to gas production, and hydrogen production, SSGC said in a statement.

As per the statement, SSGC has plans to deal in waste water treatment/transportation and other energy projects.