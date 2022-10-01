Peshawar Model Town police station attacked

PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers attacked the police station Regi Model Town on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Friday night, reports said.
No casualty was reported in the attack. Reports said a number of attackers opened fire on the police building and hurled two hand grenades. The cops were alert who retaliated. The exchange of fire between the attackers and police continued for quite some time before the terrorists managed their escape. Police said a search operation was going on in the vicinity. A number of police stations and police buildings have come under attack in KP in the last couple of weeks.
