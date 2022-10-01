Suicide bomber blows himself up near police station

MARDAN: A suicide bomber blew himself up in the fields a few meters away from a police station here on Friday, sources said. The police and local sources said the suicide bomber blew himself up a few meters from the police station in the fields. However, there was no casualty.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Mardan Range Mohammad Ali Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Irfanullah Khan visited the spot. Security of all the government offices, police stations and schools was beefed up after the suicide bombing.
More cops were deployed at all the entry and exit points of the Mardan district. The police were directed to frisk suspected persons entering the district. It may be mentioned here the incidents of terrorism have increased in the district in the recent past.
KARACHI: World Federation of Medical Education has accepted the registration of Pakistan Medical Council for Pakistani...
ISLAMABAD: Former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf was not interested in holding general elections in the...
SUKKUR: The Sindh government expressed a strong reaction over convening a meeting regarding approval of the...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Friday that Pakistan International Airlines is suffering a revenue loss of Rs35...
ISLAMABAD: The port city of Karachi has witnessed an alarming increase in street crime after the flash floods in parts...
ISLAMABAD: The government and the opposition in the Senate traded barbs on the audio leak cipher controversy on Friday...
Comments