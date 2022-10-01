Suicide bomber blows himself up near police station

MARDAN: A suicide bomber blew himself up in the fields a few meters away from a police station here on Friday, sources said. The police and local sources said the suicide bomber blew himself up a few meters from the police station in the fields. However, there was no casualty.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Mardan Range Mohammad Ali Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Irfanullah Khan visited the spot. Security of all the government offices, police stations and schools was beefed up after the suicide bombing.

More cops were deployed at all the entry and exit points of the Mardan district. The police were directed to frisk suspected persons entering the district. It may be mentioned here the incidents of terrorism have increased in the district in the recent past.