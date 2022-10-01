Italy eases Covid measures ahead of new government

ROME: Italy’s outgoing government is easing measures against coronavirus from Saturday despite an increase in cases, weeks before handing over to a far-right administration that has criticised the tough restrictions.

Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government said it would not renew regulations requiring FFP2 face masks to be worn on public transport when they expire on Friday. However, it has extended for another month the requirement to wear face masks in hospitals and other healthcare settings, as well as residential facilities for the elderly. By the time that rule expires on October 31, a new government led by far-right leader Giorgia Meloni is expected to be in place -- with a very different attitude to Covid-19 restrictions than Draghi’s. Italy was the first European country to face the full force of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020, and has had some of the toughest restrictions.