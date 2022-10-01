Bomb kills Somali police officer

MOGADISHU: A top Somali police official was killed on Friday in a bombing claimed by Al-Shabaab while carrying out a military offensive against the Islamists, the prime minister said.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to stage an all-out-war against the al-Qaeda-linked jihadists. General Farhan Mohamud Adan was part of an elite police unit pursuing the militants and was killed near the Al-Shabaab-controlled village.