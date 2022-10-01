Mother of four injured in gas explosion fire dies at hospital

A woman who suffered critical burn injuries in a fire that broke out after a gas leak explosion in their house in the Lyari neighbourhood died on Friday.

Sumaira, 33, was admitted to the Burns Ward of Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment. She had been battling 95 per cent burn injuries. Sumaira, her 37-year-old husband Police Constable Arif, three daughters and a minor son had suffered serious burns in a fire that erupted after a gas leak explosion in their house the Mira Naka area on Thursday.

Chakiwara police had said the blast occurred after gas accumulated due to its leakage in the house. After getting information about the incident, police and rescuers reached the property and rushed the casualties to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital.

Police Constable Arif, son of Dost Muhammad, posted to Security Zone-I, suffered 58 per cent burns. His daughter Areeba, 18, suffered 18 per cent burn injuries, two-year-old Anaya 29 per cent injuries, Ehlaam, 9, 12 per cent burns injuries. His 11-year-old son Ayan suffered 29 per cent burn injuries.