Friday September 30, 2022
National

FIA raids Hawala operators in Shergarh

By Our Correspondent
September 30, 2022

LAHORE: FIA Composite Circle, Mardan launched a crackdown on hawala/hundi operators and illegal money changers in Shergarh. The FIA arrested Abdul Baseer son of Afzal Khan for involvement in hawala/hundi. During the raid, Rs12,500,000 currency notes and other incriminating materials were seized.

