FIA raids Hawala operators in Shergarh

KARACHI: The Asian Development Bank has planned to lend an additional $500 million to $700 million in loans to...
MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party’s senior leader Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani has hinted at possibility of more audio...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against the NAB amendments has been fixed for...
ISLAMABAD: Farmers staging protest under the umbrella of the Kissan Ittehad on Thursday warned of jamming the whole...
KARACHI: A case of attacking Chinese-Pakistani dual nationals in Saddar area of Karachi was registered at the...
ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on States and Frontier Regions showed its concerns over...
Comments