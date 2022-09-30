AJK President, SG OIC agree to highlight Kashmir issue

MUZAFFARABAD/NEW YORK: A detailed meeting of AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry with Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held in New York.

OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha said that we are with the Kashmiris and we should raise our voice in every forum for the solution to the Kashmir issue and the right of self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

On this occasion, Azad Jammu and Kashmir State President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that since Mr Hussain Ibrahim Taha has assumed the post of OIC Secretary General, he has worked for the solution to the Kashmir issue and the right of the Kashmiri people.

“Efforts have been effectively made in every forum for the same, and he has also invited me to every forum, whether it is the OIC Foreign Ministers Conference in Islamabad or Kashmir Contact Group.

It provided a rich opportunity to present the position of millions of Kashmiri people. Similarly, on the special invitation of Hussain Ibrahim Taha, I also visited the headquarters of the Organization in Jeddah, and there too, in an effective manner, the Kashmiri people’s rights to self-determination were raised.” “For representation at different forums, I am very grateful to Hussain Ibrahim Taha,” Barrister Sultan maintained and invited Hussain Taha to visit Azad Kashmir, which he accepted.