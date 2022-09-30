Power workers stage demo against price hike

LAHORE: Hundreds of electricity/Wapda workers took out a procession Thursday under All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA from Bakhtiar Labour Hall, carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands which were that the Prime Minister should intervene to check rising prices of essential commodities, aggravating poverty, inequality and irrational gap between the rich and poor.

Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the union, commended the performance of electricity/Wapda employees working round the clock to maintain electricity, repairing transmission lines to restore electricity.

Shortage of line staff has resulted in tragic death of 45 members of line staff. Far more have been disabled due to accidents this year, he said. All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad has demanded the federal minister for energy to intervene and fill up the posts lying vacant for years.