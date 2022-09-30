Pharmacists Day marked at KMU

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU)’s Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (IPS) organised an event to celebrate World Pharmacist Day.

The purpose of celebrating the day was to highlight the importance of pharmacists in society including raising awareness among students about pharmacy.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq while on the occasion Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Lal Muhammad, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Salim Gandapur, Director IPS Dr Sami Siraj, Dr Abdul Wahab, and Dr Jehanzeb Afridi were also present.

Every year World Pharmacist Day is commemorated with the goal of highlighting and advocating the pharmacists’ contribution to health improvement. The occasion of the day serves as a reminder to honour all medical specialists who provide their services with empathy and understanding. Like doctors, pharmacists also have a major role to play in the healthcare sector.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that the unique experience of KMU in unifying all the health sectors under one umbrella is showing results in the form of availability of better medical services to society.

He said the purpose of the establishment of KMU was to give equal importance to all health sectors and under the same thought, in the last 15 years, MBBS and BDS institutions have been opened in the fields of basic medical sciences, physiotherapy, nursing, public health, health professions education and pharmacy.

He said that the series of

admissions has been started in

the pharmacy since last year,

which has yielded encouraging

results.

Prof Zia said that pharmacy has special importance in developed countries and it is an important component of the health system. He urged young pharmacists to devote their talents to tackling the challenges of various diseases through research.

Prof Dr Lal Muhammad Khattak, Dr Abdul Wahab, Dr Sami Siraj, and Dr Jahanzeb Afridi also addressed the event and highlighted the importance and various aspects of pharmacy.