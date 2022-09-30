Two MPCL players lose jobs for ignoring national training camp

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) after completing the departmental disciplinary proceedings has terminated the employment of two players who failed to join the Pakistan hockey team’s training camp in Karachi, 'The News learnt on Thursday.

Ghazanfar Ali and Ahmed Nadeem were among the 32 players called for the training camp, but they went abroad to feature in professional leagues.

Informed sources said that MPCL implemented the decision with immediate effect and informed the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) about it.

A total of nine senior players did not join the training camp in Karachi which is being held for the preparation of Sultan Azlan Shah tournament. Ammad Shakeel Butt and Mubashir Ali have sent their resignations to the PHF, saying they would not represent Pakistan any longer.

The other seven are Hammad Anjum, Abdul Mannan, Ahmed Nadeem, Gazanfar Ali, Ijaz Ahmed, Moin Shakeel and Rizwan Ali.

The PHF management informed the departments of these players that they had not joined the training camp in Karachi and were playing professional leagues abroad without taking NOC.

Sources in the other departments said the remaining players would also face strict action for not joining the camp.

PHF has also constituted a committee in this regard headed by Maj Gen (rtd) Tariq Halim Suri to suggest disciplinary action against those who preferred professional leagues abroad over national duty.

Meanwhile, sources in the PHF said that they are not in a hurry to call replacement for these nine players. The national selection committee would monitor the performance of the players in the domestic hockey tournament in Baluchistan and call them for trials to participate in the training camp.