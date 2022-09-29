Irfan Qadir appointed SAPM with minister’s status

ISLAMABAD: Eminent constitutional expert Irfan Qadir, who has expertise in prosecution matters, has been appointed as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) with the status of federal minister.

Earlier, Qadir served as attorney general of Pakistan and as prosecutor general of the NAB besides working as a senior judge. Well-placed sources told The News that Irfan Qadir would assume his office in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tomorrow (Friday).

With his inclusion in the federal government, the legal and prosecution side of the law administration would be strengthened as Qadir has an exceptional legal background. The sources said that Irfan Qadir’s arrival would become a source of concern for certain elements, especially members of ousted PTI government who have been booked under serious charges but evading law due to lack of follow-up action against them.

It is understood that Irfan Qadir, with his vast experience of dealing with legal matters and prosecution, would help in overseeing of the anti-corruption activities of FIA, NAB and other relevant agencies.

Qadir has regretted that certain top men of PTI, despite having solid evidence against them and being involved in serious offences, have evaded scrutiny. Qadir’s portfolio would be determined on the day when he will assume the office, the sources added.