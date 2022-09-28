Ahsan assures officials of ‘executive allowance’ provision

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday assured provision of executive allowance to the officers belonging to the economic and technical sections of the ministry.

The provision of allowance to these officers will cost Rs189 million annually. The minister said he would personally request the incoming finance minister Ishaq Dar for provision of allowance.

Meanwhile, certain officers belonging to the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting also demand the executive allowance. Ahsan held an interactive session with the officers of economic and technical sections.

Addressing the officers, Ahsan appreciated the role of the officers in the country’s development. He highlighted that during his last tenure (2013-18) as federal minister for planning, the ministry was able to save/rationalize the cost of development projects amounting to Rs700 billion which equaled the size of the current PSDP.

The minister was apprised that during the current fiscal year, the officers of the ministry were able to save/rationalize an amount of Rs133 billion whereas the cost implication in case of executive allowance was only Rs189 million. The officers were asked not to lose hope and continue performing their duties for betterment of the country with dedication.