End to unannounced power cuts sought

MANSEHRA: The residents on Tuesday asked the government to end prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding in Darband and its adjoining localities.
“The Peshawar Electric Supply Company had announced last month that it would not suspend the electricity without any solid reason, but it is still carrying out unscheduled loadshedding,” Mohammad Ashraf, a local told reporters.
Led by Ashraf, a group of locals, said that they would take to the streets if prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding continued, which had also affected the businesses. “We are regularly paying electricity bills and despite this, we are facing unannounced power cuts,” Ashraf said.
