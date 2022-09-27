Imran sees another audio involving Maryam coming up

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing an event in Lahore, on September 26, 2022. — YouTube/Geo News screengrab

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Monday that another audio of Maryam Nawaz about him come to surface soon. He was speaking at the Government College University (GCU) here.

While referring to alleged audio leak between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, he went on to say that many more such audio leaks would come to surface in the coming days.

He added in one such audio Maryam Nawaz could be heard allegedly saying that the ECP would disqualify Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. He said after the audio leaks, the CEC should resign if he had any shame and added that he (the CEC) did not resign, they would have to make him resign.

He demanded resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) alleging that a recent audio leak revealed CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja as a servant of the Sharif family. Imran Khan said Sikandar Sultan Raja is the one who opposed the project of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) allegedly at the behest of former premier Nawaz Sharif and PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Zardari. He added EVMs could ensure free and fair elections by blocking ways to manipulate the process by 90 percent.

Imran Khan further said that in one of the audio leaks Nawaz Sharif was allegedly telling the Election Commissioner who should be disqualified and when should elections be held. He also referred to alleged audio leaks between Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif over import of some machinery from India and construction of a grid station at a private housing society through the taxpayers’ money.

Talking about the cipher issue, Imran Khan said that how an ambassador could ask him (prime minister) to go home as the ambassador worked under his authority so the message was for someone else. He asked GC University students to loudly reply as to whom the US cipher was actually addressed.

Earlier, the PTI chief said the IT sector had been neglected in the past despite the fact that technology is the future. He added that 20 years ago India’s IT export was $1 billion which now stands at $40 billion a year.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan said justice is not possible without merit and his statement related to the appointment of Army Chief on merit came as a shock for many. Addressing a convention of traders, Imran Khan said that through a foreign conspiracy, a gang of robbers was brought to power in the country.

He said these elements plundered the national wealth, ran from the country and every time they returned through an NRO. Citing the leaked audio of Prime Minister, he said Shehbaz Sharif, instead of dealing the matters on merit was claiming to find a ‘way out’ over an issue. He said the nations which pardon their dacoits eventually face devastation.

Citing the example of Switizeland, he said it is a country surrounded by mountains but it is prosper and developed just because rule of law. Imran said it had been said about him that he was very stubborn and it had also been conveyed to him to pardon the culprits and move ahead.