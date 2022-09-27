Disqualification plea against Imran adjourned

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court has said in a petition seeking disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan why this case should not be referred to the election commission.The petition seeking disqualification of Imran Khan for concealing alleged parentage of Tyrian Jade White in his nomination papers came up for hearing before a single bench led by Justice Amir Farooq, Monday.

The counsel for the petitioner said that he had filed a miscellaneous petition in this case and he wanted to make the federation respondent.Asking about reasons for making federation respondent, the court said the petitioner had to satisfy it on maintainability of this plea. Counsel Barrister Usman told the court Imran Khan’s resignation had not been accepted so far.Justce Amir Farooq remarked tell us as to why this case should not be sent to the ECP.

Imran Khan had submitted his affidavit to the ECP. Faisal Vawda’s case was of this nature too which was sent to ECP by the IHC. The matter was related to giving the affidavit in the light of Supreme Court orders. Satisfy the court on all these points.The hearing of the case was adjourned for two weeks.