Ahsan engages stakeholders for rebuilding efforts

ISLAMABAD: To implement a rehabilitation plan for the flood-affected people, Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday engaged the country’s top economists, key development stakeholders and donors before sending the plan to the prime minister for approval.

“The basic objective is to get your input for the implementation of a short and long-term rehabilitation plan for the flood-affected people,” said the minister while addressing a roundtable conference held here on Monday. He said the government was committed to protecting the affected people despite the fact that the scale of disaster was huge.