Two Majors among six troops martyred in copter crash

The Pakistani military personnel who were martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Six personnel of Pakistani Army including two officers were martyred in a helicopter crash near Khost, Harnai district of Balochistan late Sunday night.



According to ISPR, a helicopter of Pakistan Army crashed during flying mission near Khost, Harnai Balochistan late Sunday night. All the six personnel on board including two pilots embraced martyrdom.

Major Khurram Shahzad, 39, was a resident of Attock who has left behind a wife and daughter, Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, 30, was a resident of Rawalpindi and is survived by a wife and two sons.

Subedar Abdul Wahid, 44, hailed from Karak’s Sabir Abad village and has left behind a wife and four children, while sepoy Muhammad Imran, 27, was a resident of Khanewal’s Makhdoompur and is survived by a wife and three children.

Naik Jalil, 30, was a resident of Gujarat’s village Bhutta. He left behind a wife and two children. Sepoy Shoaib, 35, was a resident of Attock’s Khatarphatti village. He is survived by a wife and a child.

However, the cause of helicopter crash could not be known immediately. Previously, Quetta Corps Commander Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brig Khalid, Major Saeed, Major Talha and Naek Mudassar were martyred when a helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation crashed near Lasbela on 1st of last month.

Namaz-e-Janazah of martyrs was offered at Quetta Garrison on Monday. It was attended by Corps Commander Balochistan, senior civil and military officials and others.

Later, Jasd-e-Khaki of martyrs were dispatched to their native towns for burial. President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of six Army officials, including two majors, in a helicopter crash.

President Dr Arif Alvi paid tribute to the deceased for their service and prayed for higher ranks for all departed souls. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of six army officials.

Prime Minister condoled with the families of martyrs Major Khurram Shahzad, Major Muhammad Muneeb Afzal, Subidar Abdul Wahid, Sepoy Muhammad Imran, Naik Jalil and Sepoy Shoaib.

Expressing his deep regret over the unfortunate incident, he said that Pakistan forces have made unprecedented sacrifices for the protection, security and defence of the motherland and nation is proud of their martyrs and will never forget these sacrifices.

He also prayed for the elevation of high ranks of the martyred and patience to their families. Meanwhile Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also offered his condolences to the martyrs.

“Be it war or peace, the sacrifices of the officers and men of the armed forces for the sake of the motherland are unforgettable,” he said. Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of Army officials and personnel in Hernai helicopter crash.

He prayed for higher ranks for the departed souls in heaven and expressed his grief over the martyrdom of the military officials and personnel. He said the entire nation saluted to the martyred souls and indebted to their sacrifices.

He also commiserated with the bereaved families. Minister for Defence Production Israr Tareen expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of officers and soldiers in Pakistan Army’s helicopter crash near Harnai, Balochistan.

In his condolence message, the minister said the officers and soldiers had sacrificed their lives for the country in the line of their duty. “These sons of the soil are the pride of the nation,” the minister said.

He added that he was equally sharing the grief of the bereaved families. He prayed, “May Allah give them patience and accept the sacrifices of these martyrs and exalt their ranks hereafter,” he added.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman expressed her deepest condolences to the heroes who lost their lives in the chopper crash. “Prayers and duas for the families,” she added.

Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi while expressing his grief over the martyrdom of six Pakistan Army personnel including two majors in chopper crash has said that martyrs sacrificed their lives while performing duty. The nation is proud of the dutifulness of martyrs. The martyred personnel are the heroes of the nation. The nation salutes the martyred military officers. “We can never forget the sacrifice of martyrs,” he said.

Similarly, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan expressed regret over the martyrdom of six personnel including two pilots in the accident. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families.

JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom and said that his heart is saddened by the martyrdom of the soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

“I pray that Allah accepts the martyrdom of the Army men and gives them high status. This is not only the grief of the families of the martyrs, it is grief of the entire nation,” he said. PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said helicopter flying is getting dangerous and warrants engineering evaluation. “Too many crashes …RIP Braveheart’s all were too young to die,” he lamented.