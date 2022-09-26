Audio leaks: Fazl for stern action against culprits

President PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman. —File

MULTAN: Terming the purported audio leak worrisome, President Pakistan Democratic Movement Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that he would ask Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take strong action against the perpetrators.

Talking to journalists at a religious seminary, Fazlur Rehman alleged that Imran Khan provided confidential information about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project to the US and put the project on the backburner, which annoyed China. He said China’s concerns were not yet allayed.

Fazl said China made a huge investment in the CPEC project but the PTI government halted work on the project, which earned China’s ire. The PDM chief asserted that the incumbent government was striving hard to steer the country out of economic crisis caused by Imran’s government.

Political instability started in the country with the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif in Panama Papers case, however, economic instability was solely caused by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, who held the reins for almost four years and led the country towards default, said Fazl.

He said that efforts were being made to address inflation by adopting different short-term policies. To a question, he said the federal government announced Rs70 billion for flood-hit people but provincial governments did not work properly in the flood-affected areas. He termed Ishaq Dar’s return to the country a positive development and added that he would work hard to control inflation. He also dared the PTI chief to tell who Mr. XYZ are.