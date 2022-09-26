Newspapers most authentic source of information: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday said that newspapers were an important part of lives, were still an essential part and would remain so.

In his message on the ‘National Newspaper Readership Day’ he said that newspapers were the most authentic source to derive information, adding that with the newspaper reading the reader not only acquaints himself with the current affairs but also gets easy and inexpensive access to obtain information.

The CM said despite the growth of electronic and digital media, newspapers were still the best source for the readers to derive information. He added awareness about various economic and social issues was obtained by reading newspapers.