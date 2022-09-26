Crisis in PHF as leading players refuse to join camp

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey has run into a new crisis as three leading players have resigned from national duties and have refused to join the camp beginning on Monday (today) in Karachi.

Ammad Shakil Butt, Mubashir Ali and Ali Shan (not part of the camp) have expressed their inability to take any further part in national hockey activities.

It is worth mentioning here that Ali Shan had already parted ways with the team after (The News splashed the story in June 30 edition) developing differences with team officials and citing financial hurdles as reasons. He refused to join the physical training camp held in Abbottabad at the start of July.

On Sunday Ammad sent his resignation to President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar. In his resignation letter, he said: “It has been a great privilege and honour to represent my country.

“I have learned a lot from senior players and coaches and I am very grateful to have been given the opportunity to play at the highest level. I have served my country for the last ten years, having played 145 matches for my beloved Pakistan hockey team.

Therefore, it is unfortunate that I am writing this letter to hand in my resignation to the Pakistan Hockey team with immediate effect. It is not a decision I have taken lightly. Due to a personal family situation and a change in my circumstances, I will no longer be able to fulfill my commitment to the Pakistan Hockey team. I must make my future life plans a priority and make important decisions at this time in order to provide myself and my family with the best possible support.

Due to the financial situation over the months between the players and the federation, I must look at other avenues to support my family and my future. Therefore, there are some commitments I have made internationally that I must fulfill. I hope you can appreciate my situation and understand my position. I humbly request that you accept my resignation.”

Almost the same sentiments were expressed by Mubashir by tendering his resignation from the national duty.

When ‘The News’ approached Haider Hussain, PHF secretary, he said the president had received the resignations of the two while Ali Shan had not been invited to the camp following his June resignation.

“I am planning to cut down the camp strength from 32 to around 25. We have decided to invite the best players and are about to reduce the camp trainees from 32 to 25,” he said.