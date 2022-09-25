JUIF to join Balochistan govt: Acquires two key ministries of irrigation and finance

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) will reportedly join the Balochistan government and acquire two key ministries, irrigation and finance, in the provincial government, reported local media.
Sources said that the Balochistan Awami party-led government have finalised the plan to give JUIF two key ministries. Sources said ministers, including Sardar Saleh Bhutani and Ahsan Shah, would be removed as well as those of PTI except Nassebullah Murree. Nawabzada Tariq Magsi would be the new Minister of Irrigation, and Noor Muhammad Damar would take charge of the Finance Ministry, government sources said.
LUCKNOW, India: Hazardous weather killed at least 36 people in northern India over the past 24 hours, including 12 who...
NEW YORK: A country of fertile, densely populated deltas, low-lying Bangladesh is among the most vulnerable nations in...
PAKPATTAN: A 74-member delegation of Sikh pilgrims from India visited the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fariduddin Masood Ganj...
RAWALPINDI: The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Saturday visited the Central Jail Adiala,...
ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad has issued the written orders for suspension of the permanent warrant...
SUKKUR: An angry mob attacked and vandalised Chandika Medical College and Civil Hospital Larkana on Saturday after a...
Comments