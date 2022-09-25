JUIF to join Balochistan govt: Acquires two key ministries of irrigation and finance

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) will reportedly join the Balochistan government and acquire two key ministries, irrigation and finance, in the provincial government, reported local media.

Sources said that the Balochistan Awami party-led government have finalised the plan to give JUIF two key ministries. Sources said ministers, including Sardar Saleh Bhutani and Ahsan Shah, would be removed as well as those of PTI except Nassebullah Murree. Nawabzada Tariq Magsi would be the new Minister of Irrigation, and Noor Muhammad Damar would take charge of the Finance Ministry, government sources said.