‘Govt solving issues hindering Malir Expressway project’

Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said the Sindh government is taking measures to address issues which are hindering the smooth completion of the Malir Expressway Project.

This he said while visiting the project site along with Director General Public Private Partnership Unit Finance Department Asad Zamin, Director Technical Sajjad Gilal and other officers on Friday.

Qamar said it is one of the most important projects and its completion will reduce the traffic burden on Karachi. “The Sindh government is fully aware of the traffic issues of the cosmopolitan city Karachi and making all- out efforts to resolve them on a priority basis, and hopefully after the completion of the Malir Expressway Project, the people will get relief,” he said.