Sindh PTI seeks ‘strict action’ against Shad

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sindh recommended its standing committee on accountability and discipline to take “strict action” against MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad, as he willfully disregarded the party’s show cause notice.

Some of the party leaders, however, were of the view that the party should move a disqualification application against Shad, as he deceived the party leadership and violated the party constitution. However, a final decision would be taken, when the matter is discussed in the standing committee.

On September 10, the PTI eadership issued a show-cause notice to Shad to explain his position, while suspending his party membership. The followed Shad’s decision to approach the IHC over his resignation. He has now decided to sit on opposition benches,” the sources claimed. PTI’s Sindh Information Secretary and member provincial assembly, Arsalan Taj told The News that the party meeting agreed to refer the to the party’s standing committee on accountability and discipline.