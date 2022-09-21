Soldier martyred in terror attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier has embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorist attack from Afghanistan in Dwatoi border area of North Waziristan district.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on the Pakistani troops in Dwatoi border area on September 19, which was retaliated in a befitting manner.

Sepoy Nazar Muhammad (34), a resident of Jaffarabad, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat during the exchange of fire. “Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against it and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities in future,” the ISPR said. “The Pakistan Army is determined to defending the country’s borders against terrorism,” the ISPR said, adding,