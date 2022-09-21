PTI, its chief have crossed all limits of shame: Sharjeel

Reacting to a statement of PTI leader Ali Zaidi, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chief had “crossed all the limits of shame”.

In a statement, he said the PTI leadership should die of shame. “Who was behind the conspiracy to spread a fake picture on social media to persuade the international community not to send aid to the flood victims? Who confiscated the relief goods the Sindh government purchased from Punjab?” asked the provincial information minister.

He lamented that the PTI chairman had been busy holding public meetings, processions and concerts despite the fact that the flood emergency had caused a massive human tragedy in the country.

Memon mentioned that the leadership of other political parties, concerned charities and the entire nation stood fully united to help out the flood victims. He said Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the rest of the political leadership of the country had remained present in the midst of the flood victims.

He said even the innocent children had donated their pocket money to help out the flood victims. He said women had also donated their precious jewellery to the flood relief drive. “The PTI which earlier misused the contributions for the Shaukat Khanum Hospital should tell the status of the donations collected through its telethons for the flood victims,” he said. “The differences within the PTI have become obvious now so much so that Imran Khan who earlier used to threaten others has started threatening the important people in his own party,” he added.