Dengue claims another life

Islamabad:Dengue fever has claimed another life from Islamabad Capital Territory in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths so far caused by the infection in the federal capital to five while as many as 113 new patients have been tested positive for dengue fever from ICT and Rawalpindi district in a day showing the number of confirmed patients being reported from this region of the country is continuously on the rise.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that to date, the dengue fever has claimed a total of seven lives from the region including five from ICT and two from Rawalpindi district while a total of 2,718 patients have already been confirmed positive for the infection till Monday morning. According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the fifth death due to dengue fever from ICT was reported from Tarlai in the last 24 hours taking death toll from Tarlai to two. So far, two patients died of dengue fever from urban areas including Sector F-7/4 and I-8/2 and three from rural areas including Tarlai and Rawat in the federal capital.

He informed ‘The News’ that another 57 individuals had tested positive for dengue fever from ICT in the last 24 hours taking tally to 1388 of which 856 are residents of rural areas and 532 are from urban areas in Islamabad. On the other hand, the number of patients being reported from Rawalpindi district is also registering a tremendous increase. In the last 24 hours, another 56 patients were confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi taking tally to 1,330 on Monday morning.

The admissions of dengue fever patients to the three teaching hospitals in Rawalpindi is also on a continuous rise as on Monday, as many as 269 dengue fever patients including 197 confirmed patients of the infection were undergoing treatment at the hospitals. According to district health department, five of the admitted patients were in critical condition at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.