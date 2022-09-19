Fair wages for kiln workers demanded

LAHORE : Bonded Labour Liberation Front Pakistan Sunday held a photo and painting exhibition at Alhamra.

A seminar was also held which was attended by lawyers, civil society representatives and brick kiln workers. Addressing the seminar, chief guest Justice (Retd) Allah Nawaz urged the participants to get awareness, education and struggle with unity under leadership of Syeda Ghulam Fatima for sustainable change.

Dr Ashraf Nizami, President Pakistan Medical Association, who inaugurated the exhibition along with Imran Haider Tipu, Director Labour North, Labour & Human Resource Department Lahore, urged the participants to learn and understand reasons and causes of poverty.

Mahar Safdar Ali urged the government for rapid action to end bonded labour in various industries, particularly brick kiln. Syed Ayaz Hussain briefed the audience on constitutional provisions and laws that prohibit forced labour practices.

Workers staged a rally from Alhamra Arts Council to Lahore Press Club. At the end, the participants of the rally gave following recommendations - implementation of minimum wages board notification 2022 at brick kilns; replace minimum wages with living wages for the all workers; implement Bonded Labour Abolition Act 2012, comprehensive, effective and efficient inspection system and implementation of labour laws at brick kilns, add brick kiln workers in the welfare schemes of government, fair survey of brick kiln workers; housing, water and sanitation facilities, CM’s probe into registration of fake criminal cases against brick kiln workers, stop police violence against the victims of forced labour; counter fake FIRs, all political parties must address the issue of bonded labour, and cancel the membership of the party leadership if anyone is found involved in bonded labour.