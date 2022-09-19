SHC issues bailable warrant for DMC Central administrator over no show

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued bailable warrants against the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Central administrator for not complying with court orders in a case pertaining to dumping of garbage in the Khaji Ground.

The high court recently took exception to the failure of the DMC Central administrator to appear at hearings related to dumping of garbage in the Khaji Ground in Gulbahar despite repeated court orders.

The petitioners, Ali Muhammad and others, had submitted in the petition that the Khaji Ground was developed by the local administration in the late 1990s after the city had witnessed a worst law and order situation.

They submitted that the ground was a well-known football and cricket ground and park for the locals but the same had now been misused for dumping of garbage.

They submitted that two schools were next to the ground and dumping of garbage had created an unhealthy atmosphere for the students who were constantly troubled by malodour caused by the garbage.

The high court was requested to restrain the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the DMC’s staff from dumping garbage there. A counsel for the KMC sought time to file comments on the petition.

The high court had earlier directed the administration to lift garbage from the ground and submit a compliance report.

The SHC observed that a notice were issued to the DMC Central administrator on previous hearings but no one appeared on behalf of the administrator.

The high court issued bailable warrants against the DMC Central administrator through the relevant SHO to ensure his attendance on October 6.