Polls to be held on time, decides London huddle

(L to R) PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif, senior party leader Ishaq Dar, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are seen holding a meeting in London, the United Kingdom in this picture. — Screengrab via YouTube/ Geo News Live

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif made it clear that the general elections will be held on time and no pressure in this regard will be accepted.



PM Shehbaz on Sunday called on Nawaz Sharif in London. Former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Salman Shehbaz were also present during the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif informed Nawaz Sharif about the consultations with Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Both the PMLN leaders agreed to steer the country out of multiple crises with the help of allies.

The premier said that at present the federal government was focused on rehabilitating the flood victims and improving the economy.

All allies are in favour of holding general elections on time and they vowed that the incumbent government will not accept any pressure and will complete its constitutional term.

Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif also held talks on the appointment of new army chief and change of government in the Punjab.

Nawaz Sharif urged the premier to take measures for controlling the rising inflation in the country and said that steps should be taken to provide relief to the people.

“Shehbaz Sharif is making tireless efforts to rehabilitate the flood victims,” the PMLN supremo added.

Though Minister for Defence Khwaja Asif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb were part of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s delegation but they did not attend the meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the entire nation was united for relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people and the government was determined to completing the rehabilitation phase at the earliest.

Talking to media persons, he said that the government has allocated Rs70 billion to provide relief to the flood-affected people.

The prime minister said a cash assistance of Rs25,000 was being provided to each flood-affected family in the country through the Benazir Income Support Programme. He said the federal government, in collaboration with provinces, is providing food, tents, blankets and other essential items to the flood victims.

Shehbaz Sharif said people are generously contributing to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund and all state institutions are working tirelessly for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims. He appreciated the role of the armed forces in helping the flood-hit people. He also thanked the friendly countries and humanitarian organisations for their assistance to help the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said the government was focusing on relief and rehabilitation of the flood-affected people, but some political orphans wanted chaos in the country. She said the government was fully committed to the rehabilitation of flood victims.

Answering a question regarding PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for an early general election, she said the general election cannot be held on the wishes of an individual and it will be held according to schedule.

The prime minister, meanwhile, attended a reception hosted by King Charles III at the Buckingham Palace for dignitaries from around the world.

During the reception, Shehbaz met King Charles. Extending condolences over the passing of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the prime minister observed that the late monarch was a source of inspiration and strength for generations of Commonwealth citizens. He recalled that the people of Pakistan had fond memories of Queen’s two visits to the country. The bond of affection between the royal family and the Pakistani nation had only strengthened with time.

On behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, the prime minister conveyed best wishes to the king on his accession to the throne and expressed the hope that he would carry on the legacy of his mother in further strengthening friendship among Commonwealth nations. The people of Pakistan held the king in high esteem and looked forward to welcoming him in Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

Shehbaz also thanked the British monarch for the royal family’s expression of sympathy and support in the wake of unprecedented floods. The appeal for help and the response from both the British government and public were deeply appreciated in Pakistan.