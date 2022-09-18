Pak Army relief efforts in full swing in DG Khan, Rajanpur

MULTAN: The relief operation launched by the Pakistan Army in the flood-affected areas of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur is in full swing.

According to the official sources, the efforts

are aimed at achieving relative normalcy in the affected areas as early as possible.

The Pakistan Army has set up tent villages in Rajanpur as part of a relief programme to provide shelter for the flood victims.

Meanwhile, medical units and relief teams already deputed in the

areas are also reaching out in the far-flung areas of Koh-e-Sulaiman to provide necessary medical care

and ration packs at door steps to the affected people.