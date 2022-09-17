Federal govt creating financial crisis in KP: Jhagra

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra Friday accused the federal government of creating a financial crisis in the province, as the provincial government did not receive a penny from the centre since the new government was formed.

He expressed these views while addressing a news conference here at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House along with PTI provincial President Pervaiz Khattak and PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser. Jhagra charged that the devastating floods exposed the incompetence of what he called the imported government. The provincial minister explained that in the last two years, the Imran Khan-led government had transferred Rs.68 billion to the province under net hydel power profit but since the ‘cabal of crooks’ seized the power they did not pay a penny to the province.

Jhgra said the government seemed helpless to rein in the flight of the dollar despite the deal from IMF, which reached 236 against the rupee, adding that the inflation broke the backbone of the countrymen, which was over 45% at present. Jhagra went on to say that the prices of petrol, diesel, electricity, and gas along with daily-use items were skyrocketing, making the lives of the people miserably. “I raised all the issues before the federal government, but of no good. Even the centre spent the province’s subsidy of Rs. 60 billion,” he noted. “They are reluctant to conduct elections owing to the popularity of Imran Khan, due to which people are bearing the brunt while the PDM government has completely ruined Pakistan’s economy,” he alleged.

The KP finance minister said that Imran Khan talked about the economy Thursday during his ‘address to the nation’, adding that the economy of his province as well as all the smaller provinces were being affected. He added that Pakistan is currently facing four challenges, the government was busy framing illegal cases against Imran Khan, the federal government was taking responsibility for their own steps, Miftah Ismail was not ready to own his budget and today the country was facing the worst inflation in history. Jhagra recalled when Shaukat Tarin was finance minister, tax collection was 30%, but at present, it was only 8%, which means there would be a deficit of Rs. 1000 billion in the budget, while they (rulers) were saying that Rs. 4000 billion would be given to the flood victims.

“Give us the tax collection of FBR, as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tax collection is 42 per cent, while the federal government collected only 8 per cent tax,” he added. Taimur regretted that the government was unable to handle the factory and price of Panadol, adding that even the IMF deal was also being made controversial.

Speaking on the occasion, Pervaiz Khattak said that Imran Khan would regain power with a two-thirds majority, adding that they (rulers) were begging all over the world, as they put the country in a debt trap in four months. Khattak said that malicious propaganda of inflation and incompetence was hatched against the PTI government while these crooks reckoned themselves to be experienced people, however, the current government was in a mess, as they broke all inflation records.

Asad Qaiser said that the federal government was trying to default Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under mala fide intentions. He asked the rulers not to take the country to such a situation where the people would be left with no other option but to snatch their rights. He warned that they would approach the Parliament and the courts if Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was deprived of its constitutional rights and powers. He emphasised that as per the constitution, all the provinces should be given their due rights.