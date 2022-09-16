Land dispute: Students among 7 injured in Hangu firing

HANGU: Seven persons, including schoolchildren, sustained injuries when rival groups traded fire over boundary dispute between Doaba and Karbogha Sharif on Thursday.
The local residents said that two tribes from Doaba and Karbogha Sharif had been at loggerheads over the boundary since long, which took an ugly turn.
The two tribes took positions and resorted to firing to reclaim a piece of land.
As a result, seven
persons, including schoolchildren, sustained themselves during the crossfire between the two rival groups.
The injured were identified as Shah Zaib, Nasir, Salim, Aziz, Muhammad Hafiz, Wali Jan and Khushdil Khan. The injured were shifted to the hospital in Doaba, where their condition was stated to be out of order.
Meanwhile, officials of district administration
had held talks with the local elders to effect a ceasefire between the infighting tribes.
JAMRUD: Peshawar Zalmi started trials for the eighth season of Pakistan Super League at the Jamrud Sports Complex in...
PESHAWAR: The Tourism Police are playing a pivotal role in provision of facilities to the tourists and promptly...
LAHORE: The Department of Specialised Health and Medical Education on Thursday released the statistics of Sehat...
PESHAWAR: Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority , Shahrukh Ali Khan has said the...
LAHORE: DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi dispatched a truck of relief goods for flood affectees of South Punjab at...
PESHAWAR: The pen-down strike by the employees of different boards of secondary and intermediate education continued...
Comments