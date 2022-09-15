Tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan continues

PESHAWAR: Tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan continued on Durand Line on Wednesday after Tuesday’s clash between troops of the two neighbouring countries in which three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred.
The Afghan Taliban on Wednesday issued a statement and alleged that their troops came under fire from the Pakistani side of the border when they started movement towards the Durand Line to lodge their protest with Pakistani authorities for building a security post without bringing it in to their knowledge.
Taliban said the incident took place on the border between Pakistan’s Kurram tribal district and Afghanistan’s Paktia province.
Taliban spokesmen Zabihullah Mujahid and Bilal Karimi said that their troops responded to the firing that led to casualties of the Pakistani security forces. Zabihullah told The News’ that both sides had suffered casualties, but he did not mention the number of their losses.
The Pakistani authorities had, however, a different version of the story, saying their forces had responded to a cross border fire from the militants which martyred three of its troops. Interestingly, the Afghanistan-based Pakistani Taliban or the outlawed TTP had initially claimed responsibility for the attack on Pakistani security forces on the border. Pakistan has condemned the use of Afghan soil for what it called activities against Pakistan.
PESHAWAR: The provincial cabinet member and leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shaukat Ali Yousafzai submitted his...
LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan is alarmed by the discovery of three bodies of the MQM-P’s workers,...
LAHORE: PIA has announced immediate reduction in fare for flights to China. On the instructions of Minister for...
LAHORE: Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani visited Dasu Hydropower Project, being constructed on River Indus,...
ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday paid tribute to the army soldiers for embracing martyrdom while...
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau on a petition moved...
Comments