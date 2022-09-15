PM Shehbaz Sharif talking to media as he visits Sohbatpur. PID

SOHBATPUR/ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday waived the electricity bills of flood-affected areas for two months all over the country.

Shehbaz announced the decision during his visit to the flood-affected areas of Sohbatpur district in Balochistan. The chief secretary briefed him on the ongoing efforts to address the post-flood damages in the flood-hit areas.

Shehbaz said the government would not charge consumers in the flood-hit areas for the bills of August and September. The relief will benefit 22 million domestic and 3.5 million commercial consumers.

He said the waiver was aimed at facilitating the people heavily burdened by challenges in the wake of floods, reports Geo News. He also announced continuation of the government’s facility to waive off Fuel Adjustment Charges for consumers across the country on using up to 300 units in September.

Shehbaz further stated that the facility would be extended beyond the flood-relief areas, benefiting around 210 million consumers in the country. Moreover, a mechanism would be introduced to revive crops of wheat and cotton in the flood-affected areas.



In view of scarcity of drinking water in Sohbatpur, he said, two trucks carrying bottled water would reach the area Wednesday night, while 10 tonnes of the commodity would be available in the next two days. He said the coalition government along with the provincial government was making utmost efforts to provide relief to the people in flood-hit areas.

Serving the masses, he said, was the noblest deed “instead of indulging in politicking as done by some leaders” even in the grave flood situation. The prime minister passed instructions for setting up a model school in the area to save students’ precious time whose schools had been swept away by flash floods. The model school must be equipped with all facilities, including the best teaching staff, ventilated classrooms and toilets. He also directed provision of books, bags and uniforms to the students.

During his interaction with the students, he encouraged them to keep their morale high during the challenging times. The prime minister also had a photograph with a group of young schoolchildren.

The prime minister assured the flood-affected families at the relief camp that the government would provide them with every possible facility. He appreciated doctors and medical practitioners for rendering selfless services for treatment of patients.

Meanwhile, addressing a lawyers convention in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said an agreement with the IMF was signed but violated in the past, risking the whole programme. He said the IMF made them move heaven and earth for the release of $1.16 billion tranche adding that when he visited some friendly country, they would ask if he had come to ask for aid.

Shehbaz said the country was on the verge of economic default when the coalition assumed power and owing to its untiring efforts, default was averted and economic instability controlled, though inflation was at its peak. “If we make a resolve, Pakistan will emerge as a great country. It will not come through speeches but through will and action,” Shehbaz said.

The prime minister urged the nation, particularly influential and affluent classes, to play their due role in changing the nation’s fate through a firm resolve and solid actions. He said it was a pinching question as to where Pakistan was standing despite the passage of 75 years. “We are still moving in a circle after 75 years. This is now or never situation,” he remarked.

Shehbaz said the government was strategising to cope with the swelling needs of gas, considering the upcoming winter season. He said the previous government failed to sign a gas purchase agreement when it was available at 3 cents per MMBTU compared with the current 40 cents per MMBTU.

He said flood water was still causing destruction in Balochistan, leading to collapse of houses and washing away crops. The premier said even availability of clean drinking water was a challenge for the flood-affected people.

Referring to the massive destruction caused by the floods, the prime minister said hundreds of thousands of flood-stricken people were about to brave the upcoming harsh cold winters and 0.6 million pregnant women were also compelled to stay in tents.

He said the country was rich with immense resources like Saindak and Reko Diq and capable human resource like farmers, engineers and doctors. He said the nation wanted to know as to why the Quaid’s dreams remained unfulfilled as millions of people still faced poverty. Unfortunately, even smaller nations as well as the neighbouring countries have achieved immense progress, he said.

Shehbaz also distributed allotment letters among the senior lawyers for residential plots in a housing project and carried out balloting among the federal government employees. He said those who had got the allotment letters for their residential plots should never forget the flood-stricken people who had lost their dear ones as well as houses.

He said the housing project for the lawyers community had been facing a delay but the incumbent government would ensure its early completion. The government would extend the maximum support for development of the housing project.

Meanwhile, Chairman Habib Bank Limited and Director Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development Sultan Ali Allana called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

The prime minister conveyed his respects to Prince Raheem Aga Khan and expressed his gratitude for the generous contribution to flood relief efforts in Pakistan. During the meeting, they discussed the areas of mutual interest, including economic situation in the country and areas of development.

The prime minister appreciated the role of HBL and other Aga Khan Development Network institutions in Pakistan. On September 4, Prince Raheem Aga Khan telephoned the prime minister and announced a donation of $10 million for the flood victims. Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif also attended the meeting.