Pakistan Boy Scouts Association: Headquarters sealed amid row over top slot

KARACHI: The office of the Pakistan Boy Scouts Association’s national headquarters has been sealed after the row between two rival groups over the slot of Chief Scout Commissioner intensified.

The office was seized after Raja Akhtar Iqbal, Joint Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, wrote a letter to the DC Islamabad after an armed group seized the office. The letter stated that the armed men, who occupied the Pakistan Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) National Headquarter office, were called multiple times by the ministry to show their claim. However, they failed to come to the ministry. Therefore, the ministry wanted the office be immediately retrieved and sealed till both the parties appear in the ministry to establish their claims.

The office of Chief Scout Commissioner in Pakistan Boy Scouts Association has become a bone of contention between two contenders who are claiming to be the rightful person for the top slot.

One of the hopefuls is Sarfaraz Qamar Daha,while the other Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind was occupying the National Headquarters. Daha also filed an FIR against the occupation, while a meeting of the NEC held under the Rind, expressed confidence in Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind’s leadership.