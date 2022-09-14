DCs ordered to ensure food items availability at fixed rates

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure the availability of food items at fixed rates and keep a close check on the supply and demand of the items along with the prices.
He gave this instruction while presiding over a video link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here Tuesday. The meeting reviewed prices and availability of daily-use items and public welfare initiatives.
Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that profiteering would not be tolerated in any case. He asked the officers to fully monitor the auction process in the agricultural markets to ensure stability in the prices of vegetables and fruits. He said that only the notified officer would be authorised for price checking. The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding the continuation of public welfare measures. He directed deputy commissioners to obtain fitness certificates from all vehicles by October 15 as part of measures to prevent smog.
