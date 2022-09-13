Khaqan wonders if Imran’s politics revolves around COAS appointment

ISLAMABAD: Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wondered on Monday whether Imran Khan’s politics revolves around only who would be the army chief.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he strongly reacted after Imran Khan’s suggestion came that the army chief should be given extension till formation of the next government. Khaqan said the PTI leader should stop the circus for personal interests on the issue of appointment of the army chief.

The former premier said if Imran Khan’s statement meant that no lieutenant general in the Pakistani army was qualified to become the army chief. “Has Imran Khan read the Constitution? The appointment of the army chief is a discretionary power of the prime minister,” he added adding that Imran Khan had used the same powers in August 2019, four months before the retirement of the army chief.