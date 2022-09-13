PTE merged into PTI

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Eithad Chairman Chaudhry Aurangzeb merged his party into PTI. PTE Chairman Chaudhry Aurangzeb and potential candidate from constituency NA-137 Okara called on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad and officially announced his joining as PTI candidate and merger of his party into PTI.

Imran Khan welcomed the merger and stated that it would provide more political strength to PTI in South Punjab region. He hoped that Chaudhry Aurangzeb would work along PTI to bring about a revolution in the country. Chaudhry Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan is the only person who can bring Pakistan out of this political turmoil and bring prosperity to the nation.