Elections to be held on time, not on Imran’s whims: Khawaja Asif

KARACHI: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday said the elections would be held on their scheduled time in 2023, and not on PTI chief Imran Khan’s whims.
Taking to Geo News, Khawaja Asif said targeting the establishment repeatedly is part of Imran Khan’s strategy, adding that after the success of no-confidence motion against him, he wants the establishment to support him
He further said Imran Khan’s arrest is a legal matter, adding that all the cases should be treated according to the law. He said today, everyone, including the judiciary, was saying that injustice was done to PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif.
