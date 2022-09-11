Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Most parts of Abbottabad city including the ground floor of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) and the main Mansehra road on Saturday drowned in flash flood water triggered by the heavy downpour which continued for two hours.

ATH Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed informed the media that the hospital staff shifted patients from five flood-affected wards to other wards.

ATH spokesperson Saif said people have diverted the water of the three surrounding ravines and nullah towards the ATH which has damaged many wards.

The flood water also entered several houses in various areas of the city. Due to the rising water level on Mansehra Road, rescue teams faced severe difficulties in rescuing trapped people and vehicles.