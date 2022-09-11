Mansoora’s poetry sounds like music

Rawalpindi : A beautifully penned poetry collection ‘Shehr-e-Zaat’ by Syeda Mansoora delves into every aspect of what it means to be a woman in a male-dominant society. It is about the dreams, yearnings, and longings of young women and the way they navigate their way through adversity.

The book is a poetic outburst about lost love and a nostalgic look back at growing up with friends. A poignant and thought-provoking piece of work. This poetic collection is a fascinating glimpse into the living experience of a young woman. She leaves nothing out and lays bare her soul through mesmerizing verses that stay in our minds long after we have finished reading.

Some poems have a traditional structure, while others are more experimental and post-modern in creation. Her poems speak of prejudice prevalent in contemporary society, painting a vivid picture of the aspects that impact a young woman’s journey through life.

If you are a poetry lover who appreciates well-incorporated social commentary, you should not miss this gem. Mansoora primarily discusses love, psychology, family, trauma, and healing. She hopes her readers find solace in her words.

Love is not only about pleasant things, but it is also about sharing both good and bad times. Some verses indicate at first, when we meet another person, there are many illusions and expectations. If a romantic relationship is not honest, meeting the other person can result in disappointment.

The poet uses poetry as a means of liberation. Her words are direct, describing romantic conflicts without embellishments so that we can learn from them. Each poem is a different piece to reflect on different aspects of a relationship.

It is a collection written to help readers recognize the signs of a harmful relationship. I liked this collection of poems because it is a way to find comfort and mend a broken heart. Love is not bad. One can start a loving relationship, but with one goal; that both persons enjoy pleasure.

This poetry speaks of creating experiences that both sides can enjoy. Love is about overcoming obstacles because you cannot erase the past, but you can learn from it. The struggle of feelings between loving and not loving a person can be confusing; it is best to talk about it and free ourselves from negative emotions.

Mansoora’s poetry is music put into words. Some of this music is somber, sad, and indeed emotional, while other part expresses joy, elation, and a sense of purpose, a direction in life. Her verses are also like the visual arts. She uses words to paint pictures of events, happenings, emotions, and life itself.

In this book, the reader can absorb the poet’s transition through life, the maturing of years of experience after manipulating the myriad of complex tangents of youth, and then it is time to think back.