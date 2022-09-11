Siraj Durrani condoles death of Queen Elizabeth

Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Durrani on Saturday visited the British Deputy High Commission (DHC) in Karachi to condole with the British deputy high commissioner on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The governor also recorded his comments in the condolence book kept at the DHC. In his condolence message to the British Royal family, he said Queen Elizabeth led the United Kingdom in a very prudent manner. Queen Elizabeth always expressed good feelings for Pakistan and her services for Pakistan, especially Sindh, would always be remembered.

The people of Pakistan share the grief of the royal family, the British government, and the people, he said, adding that Queen Elizabeth’s long reign would be remembered for her strong sense of duty and determination to dedicate her life to her people.