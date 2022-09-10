FBR directs customs to clear relief goods within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: To speed up the relief efforts, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has instructed all customs chief collectors to ensure an effective coordination with the NDMA and PDMAs for clearance of the imported relief consignments for flood victims within 24 hours.
The Board said for 90 days w.e.f. 30th August, all types of relief goods, when imported, are exempt from federal duties and taxes, including customs duty, regulatory duty, sales tax and advance income tax if certified by the NDMA or a PDMA.
